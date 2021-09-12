Editor:
Why is it every time we run short of water, the first place water regulators look to cut is agriculture? The feds have declared their first ever water shortage in the Colorado River Basin. Lake Powell and Lake Mead are at about a third of capacity and the southwest states are already zeroing in on the farms.
Agriculture is the industry that feeds us. They use 89% of the water in Colorado, and that’s how it should be. The oil and gas industry fracking uses 4 million gallons per well per year, and they’re causing the drought that has produced the water shortage.
Golf courses use 90 million gallons per year and they’re nothing more than playgrounds for the rich — not exactly essential services.
With my apologies to all you water-rights attorneys out there, I don’t care who has the senior water call.
The precious fluids should go to the entity that can convert them into a product we all need.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale