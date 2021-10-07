There’s a lot of interesting local news and so little time to poke fun at it all. I’ll start with the least interesting so as to lure you in backwards.
Condé Nast Traveler magazine, a glossy devoted to making you aware of just how poor you really are, just announced its reader survey results and Aspen was voted as the “Best Small City.” There were 800,000 responses to their poll, and no mention of how many it took to “win.”
First of all, “Small City?” One thing we Aspenites are united on is that we are not a city. We are a “small town.” However, perhaps there was no “town” category and we found our way to the top of the list because we are lumped into the same category as most places in New Jersey. In which case, sure. However, we should have been given the option of turning down the honor. The last thing we need is more people visiting or moving here. Condé Nast could have asked the Aspen City Council to vote on it, but councilmembers would have immediately hid under their conference room desk and asked for the decision to be placed on the ballot instead.
Speaking of real voting, it starts soon here. On our local ballot we are being asked to change our minds on a decision we have already voted on twice. The proponents are asking us to dig deep and really think about whether we actually meant what we voted for. We want the Wheeler RETT funds to go to the Wheeler — we’ve said so definitively, twice. I wholeheartedly agree that we should spend more money on arts, but taking it away from an existing funding source with a very clear existing mandate is not the way to do it. Creating a special arts district with a tiny mill levy is clearly a much better answer than opening the floodgates to post-facto manipulation of the will of the people.
The real juicy local news item is, of course, that the X-Games and Gay Ski Week are going to overlap this season! Let the GeX-Games begin! I remember the last time they overlapped like it was 17 years ago. It was glorious. Particularly the coats. The participants who travel here for Gay Ski Week are, I like to say, 10s looking for 11s. There is a definite contingent that wears fur coats.
Then there’s the X-Gamers, a contingent that wears coats with lots of logos and may be painfully neon-colored (the coats). Nothing is better than observing the mingling on the malls as the herds cross paths. Nothing. The chiropractors will have a booming business of twisted necks.
I have no idea how the bars are going to cope with two massive groups of hard partiers invading town. They will have to beef up their coat-checking staff with shirt-checking staff. It will be a booming week for the distributors of PBR and Skinnygirl.
That’s the news of the week, brought to you by me, a nominee in the Aspen Times’ “Best Of” reader poll for “Best Columnist.” Vote early and often (you can vote once a day).
Wendle wonders if the W Aspen wet deck is crafting emergency plans for the GeX-Games already. Email him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.