Editor:
I read about the bus service to Maroon Lake this summer and I have a few ideas. The first is why can’t RFTA charge a little more to cover the shortfall of $73,000? It’s not like there is competition (other than biking, roller blading, roller skiing, walking or running) to get up there. Or … an even better solution is to have way less bus service and have an e-bike rental service at Aspen Highlands or better yet let people rent them in town. So many community benefits. Fewer buses is so much safer for all the other road users. Much less pollution caused by spewing bus fumes. No taxpayer subsidy. A great help to the bike shops to rent bikes and probably sell some accessories. And lastly a much healthier way to enjoy one of the most beautiful places there is!
Ernie Fyrwald
Aspen