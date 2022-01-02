Editor:
Everyone always says “reach out when you need it,” and I can’t stress enough what it means to me when someone does; but that just isn’t the solution for the suicide rate in this valley. We can’t expect someone to reach out when they hit their deepest, darkest point. If they have to call for help, then we have already failed them as friends and family. I know that several have been accidents or not shown any signs, but enough have, and they were ignored.
We are all guilty of it, and I am personally ashamed of a few occasions (thankfully, no lives were lost). We all watched and voiced our concerns with each other, but we just didn’t know how to approach it without leaving them with hurt feelings or a broken friendship. We should be up front when we’re worried; let people work out their problems (and offer advice if they ask), but they need to know that we care instead of just being observers.
Everyone goes through their own trials and tribulations, some just can’t go it alone; that doesn’t make them any weaker and they need to know that. It’s impossible to compare your problems to someone else’s. But what you can do is use your own past to relate to their pain, either mental or physical, and let them know that sometimes life is just hard but they can lean on you because you needed to lean on someone once, too.
Happy New Year, everyone! Let’s be better friends.
Brendan Berl
Aspen