Editor:
Let’s face it folks, this is a depression. The Dow Jones Industrials have slipped 5,000 points and will fall further when the traders quit trying to prop up Trump’s reelection chances. Unemployment is at 14.7%. Growth in the Gross Domestic Product is down 4.8%.
Forget the V-shaped recovery. We’ll be lucky to have a W-shaped revival. Although I’m one who tries to stay centered, it’s sometimes instructional to see how problems were solved in the past. I got an insight into that watching the Ken Burns PBS documentary on the Roosevelts.
After three years of Herbert Hoover’s inactivity, Franklin Delano Roosevelt took the reins and devised a bold New Deal. He pushed aside the Republican Party’s government can’t-do-it approach to problems. rolled up his sleeves, and faced up to the task. FDR put America to work with the Works Progress Administration, Civilian Conservation Corps and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
FDR knew if you put money in the hands of the working man, he’ll spend it on his needs, which bolsters the economy. Give that same amount to the rich and the corporations and they’ll hoard it, buy back stock or fritter it away on toys. Call it the “trickle-up theory.” Start with the least of thy brethren and they’ll enrich everyone.
Eleanor Roosevelt was a strong advocate for women in the workplace and civil rights. We also could use a little Teddy Roosevelt, the great trust-buster, today. We need to be freed from the tyranny the conglomerates have over our lives.
FDR didn’t end the Great Depression. World War II did that. What he did was soften the blow. That’s what’s called for today. Pumping dollars into the hands of those who already have too much accomplishes nothing.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale