We know many of you were looking forward to picking up the paper today, hoping that the satirical yarns spun by the crack team at The Aspen Daily Planet would provide a moment of levity and escape from these unprecedented and difficult times.
It is with great regret that we must inform you that the plea for donations on our website, as well as all the other news stories in the paper today, are not an April Fools’ joke.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the extraordinary steps we as a society must take to overcome it have presented perhaps the greatest challenge ever encountered by advertiser-supported print news media. The Aspen Daily News, like most news organizations, is fighting for its life financially due to a drastic decline in advertising revenue, which we understand. Of course if your business is a restaurant that has closed, a real estate brokerage grappling with an evaporation of demand or a retail store that can’t open its doors to serve customers, advertising doesn't make a lot of sense right now. This decline in revenue has forced the Daily News to cut its page count and circulation numbers as we explore all options to minimize expenses and stay afloat.
Yet while our business faces this uncharted structural test, the service we provide as a news organization has never been more important. We know as journalists that we are in the midst of perhaps the biggest story of our lives — a global crisis with profound local impacts. In some ways, it has never been more exhilarating to do what we do, and we recognize what an honor and solemn responsibility it is to be providing news to the community in a time of so much change and uncertainty.
It is also important to note that we are working around the clock for you, to separate fact from rumor and reliable sources from those on shakier ground. We strive for truth and context, knowing the magnitude of the choices families are making at this time based on their understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic and all its fallout. We also want to continue to reflect our community in ways that ring true, to bring out the stories of both hope and despair that so many are feeling right now.
That is part of the reason why we decided to suspend the April Fools’ paper this year. Now is not the time for a satirical story to be taken the wrong way, or for someone to not be in on the joke, when so much is on the line in terms of our health and well-being. Also, The Aspen Daily Planet is rarely what one might consider to be in “good taste,” even in the best of times, but at this moment, making fun of our public officials or civic leaders would be especially crass. We want to support our community in the work it is doing and make it clear how much we appreciate the efforts everyone is making to preserve life, health and safety.
We also feel that our energies need to continue to be fully devoted to doing what we do best, what we all understand to be an “essential service,” which is bringing you the news and information that will help us get through this together.
To be clear, this is a tough time for all of us personally. We have never been more united as a team, but we are all facing hardship and are being asked to make sacrifices to continue putting out a newspaper — while at the same time being there to support our families in a time of pandemic while living under “stay at home” orders. Our people — the writers, editors, photographers, designers, account representatives, delivery drivers and other support staff — are our most important resource, as well as our most expensive. Therefore, we all find our continued employment at risk.
Which brings me back to our donate button. It is with great humility that we even ask, which is something we have never done before in the 42-year history of the Aspen Daily News. But if there was ever a time to show your support for the Aspen Daily News, now is it. Every dollar will go toward staff salaries and other critical expenses to keep the news flowing. We are deeply grateful for the support we have seen, from “keep up the good work” emails, flowers and phone calls to the monetary contributions that have already begun to materialize in our time of need. We promise to put your support to good work.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a lesson for us all in what is most important, with heightened awareness of our health and our connections to one another. It is my sincere belief that we will emerge as a stronger, more resilient, more appreciative people on the other end of this. We wish we knew when that will be and when things can return to a sense of normalcy. Until then, we will continue asking the best questions we can to bring you the news and information we all need, in the service of helping us weather the storm in the most effective way possible. Please continue reaching out, sharing your thoughts and concerns. We are grateful to be part of this community and are astounded every day to see the creative and inspiring ways people are rising to this challenge. This is a defining moment for us all, and we look forward to continuing our coverage of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley’s magnificent story, day in and day out.