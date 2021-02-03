Editor:
We have not met, but I feel I know you through reading your commentaries.
In Friday’s column in this paper you felt that Markey Butler should “follow the clearly expressed position of those she was appointed to represent.”
Seems to me that those on the Pitkin County Board of Health represent all of us in the county and are tasked with overseeing the best physical health possible for the community and not the economic situation. We all know the hardships restaurants and their employees are going through. While it is difficult to strike a balance between a partly closed town and the open life we miss, I feel our elected and appointed officials are working very hard.
On a lighter note for these trying times, I would like a sunny day for each time I have seen the term "draconian" in print lately.
Helen Palmer
Aspen