While saudade (noun: a feeling of longing, melancholy or nostalgia that is supposedly characteristic of the Portuguese or Brazilian temperament) is both a favorite word and theme in my life, I am not much for sentiment. For the most part, I treat birthdays and holidays as “just another day,” although I often use the occasions to let people know what they mean to me. Yet New Year’s Eve — and Day — have always felt inexplicably different to me. In season two of Showtime’s hit series “Billions,” Lara Axelrod astutely commented, “If we don’t mark the milestones, we’re just passing with the time.”
As someone born in 1984 (currently living some combination of Huxley’s doors of perception amidst the perpetual human pandemic that is politicized and polarized power “for its own sake,” a la Orwell’s Big Brother), my life and career have grown with the internet — the evolution of which is, I promise, analogous to the “New Year, New You!” mentality we tend to embrace around this time. Bear with me as I explain.
In late 2020, friends sent me two short videos that markedly shifted my life: Jack Dorsey’s Golden Gate Bridge Speech (found via Google on TechCrunch Feb. 15, 2012) and the Lori Gottlieb TED Talk, “How changing your story can change your life” (YouTube). The premise shared by a tech entrepreneur and psychotherapist is that we are all editors — that it is our job, to become good storytellers (reliable narrators, especially to ourselves, which we rarely are, and which our culture and companions are often conditioned against); that greatness can come from anywhere; that editing is not just the act of change, but synonymous with and essential to actual change.
Shortly after, I joined Twitter to recruit product and engineering leadership for the company. Ever since, I have focused on editing as a function of life: in sport, work, relationships and play. To me, editing does not mean “cutting” people, places or pursuits; rather, it means sharpening my focus to allow the people, places and pursuits in my life to expand, to grow. To not box them into a 280-character limit that I will grudgingly hold and measure them against in digital and psychic perpetuity — thereby reinforcing my own errant narratives, biases and defense mechanisms — but to watch, encourage, marvel at and help the “thread” evolve in real time. To take ownership of my evolution by allowing my views of others to evolve at their respective pace of change.
For simplicity’s sake, let’s view the evolution of the internet in periods. Web 1.0 (1990 - 2005) emerged as a decentralized readership (this is when my high school teachers used to allow a bibliography to contain no more than two internet references, as it was deemed unreliable collective consciousness, as well as mandating at least 800 citations using the Dewey Decimal System). Web 2.0 (2005 - 2021), then, represented the centralization of content creation (think FAANG companies: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google). This gave us everything from iPhones to streaming media to Vine (RIP), TikTok, Insta and mental illness (PC edit: mental health awareness/advocacy). Web 3.0 (2021 - ?), our current era, saw the merging of content creation and ownership by builders and users via blockchain (e.g. NFTs, Ethereum, ICOs). For more on this topic, there are great tweets from Chris Dixon (@cdixon), a general partner at the venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (@a16z) and Jarrod Dicker (@jarroddicker), a partner at The Chernin Group.
The key word in Web 3.0 is “ownership,” which I am going to term “editorship.” This is also why I observe New Year’s Eve and Day. As individuals, we tend to be the sun at the center of our own solar systems, unique and special snowflakes intent on creating and sharing YOLO (You Only Live Once) moments via social media to increase the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) in others (and judging by how empty Ajax was Dec. 29, many of you missed out on an epic storm cycle and powder day). Yet we all too often fail to edit our lives as diligently as we edit the images of our lives — and it’s telling that our digital footprint lives in perpetuity and is often unalterable, freezing us in both cultural and chronological amber. Centralized power structures of any type do not thrive on growth, no matter the rhetoric. Maybe this is what we secretly want, too: framed and centralized youth, forever — easily understood images and CDC guidance, not the growth that accompanies intentional aging and new facts. Accordingly, we are often excellent creators, better critics and poor editors. And I am proof of concept, having only recently learned to edit 8,000-word emails to 800-word columns, sometimes coherently.
Aspen is a wonderful environment conducive to editing: geographically, culturally, artistically, intellectually, physically, spiritually and professionally. Whether it’s a “Goldmining the Shadows” book purchased after a morning yoga class at Shakti, conversational skins at Zero Dark Thirty with friends, intentional breathing (meditation) with Roaring Fork Insight or Aspen Chapel, or the many people this town has welcomed for a second (or fourth) act in life — some famous and others infamous, some global icons and others local legends, still others growing into who they are — Aspen is a place to reframe, redefine and reinvent. New Year’s Eve is a time to reflect and make fewer, more intentional edits, not mere checklists.
The important thing is to “deliver Quality,” as Tom Petty advises in “The Defiant Ones” on HBO. It is the notion that less is more — that by stripping away, the essence can be revealed. The Flaming Lips “Do You Realize??” plays, and for me, the lyrics have always been succinct and perfect:
“And instead of saying all of your goodbyes
Let them know you realize that life goes fast
It's hard to make the good things last
You realize the sun doesn't go down
It's just an illusion caused by the world spinning round”
When you make your edits throughout life, heed the words of Matthew McConaughey: “Life is a series of commas, not periods.”
Welcome to 2022 and Web 3.0.