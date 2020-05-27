Editor:
Pat Hunter wants to know what supporters think about President Trump in a recent letter. He faults the president for not coming up with a new health plan or infrastructure progress.
Well Pat, maybe if Dems had done anything besides trying to remove Trump from office for over three years, he could have done more than give us the best economy in half a century.
But it’s nice that Pat’s seeking answers from a truthful, conservative source. He must have figured out there are no honest liberal sources.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle