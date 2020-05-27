Editor:
Tim Cooney’s account of the Twin Lakes water diversion project of the 1930s (“Big bore in hard times,” May 23) was a masterful history of the “stimulus” that gave honest work to honest men. I knew Howard “Red” Rowlands, who led the Lincoln Creek tunnel project as it “holed through” in 1937.
For several decades, Red supervised the Aspen Ski Area. In June 1964, Red selected me for the crew clearing the new North Star Trail.
Harvey T. Carter was foreman of the upper crew. Google his name and you’ll find a lot. I became his partner for dozens of short after-work training climbs that summer and fall of 1964. I left Aspen in 1965 and returned in 1971. Meanwhile, Carter had founded Climbing magazine in 1970. I became editor of Climbing for 1973-74.
In the early 1970s, Red plowed the alley between my cabin and the late Tom Cleary’s house. He remembered me from 1964 and always made an extra pass with his jeep to clear the entrance to my cabin. It was a casual expression of his generous good nature.
Red’s brother “Pope” had a dinky house trailer on the vacant lot catercorner from the then post office. It was the best surviving piece of “Quiet Years” funk in downtown Aspen in the early ’70s. Both brothers wore cowboy hats year-round and had the stiff bowlegged gait of men who age into rawhide instead of flab. I was happy to read about people I remember from those days.
David Bentley
Aspen