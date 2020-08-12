Editor:
Every spring the scholarship committee for the Aspen Thrift Shop is honored to select recipients for college scholarships. It is a nearly impossible task to choose candidates from the dozens of highly qualified and worthy applicants. This year we are proud to congratulate the following students:
ASPEN HIGH SCHOOL
Janessa Diaz
Mac Lampe
Cole Sauer
BASALT HIGH SCHOOL
Wyatt Balderson
Anne Schrock
ROARING FORK HIGH SCHOOL
Isabella Lee
Aspen Thrift Shop volunteers look forward to the day we are able to safely re-open and continue the work of our mission, to sell donated goods at affordable prices, to make grants to other nonprofit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley, and to provide scholarships to Roaring Fork Valley area high school graduates.
Aspen Thrift Shop Scholarship Committee