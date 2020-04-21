Editor:
Millions of Americans have lost their jobs and health insurance due to the COVID-19 virus health crisis. The unemployment rate will grow to such historical levels that the rate won't even matter.
During this pandemic, Sen. Bernie Sanders steps up again and presents his Medicare-for-All, paid sick leave, and other benefits for the American people during this health crisis. Sanders is also leading the way for the American people to receive $2,000 a month until the virus recedes. Sen. Sanders and progressives are fighting to prevent rental evictions and mortgage foreclosures. Bernie knows that this money belongs to the American people. Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, has offered nothing to help the American people.
Bernie’s programs are now the most popular to rescue the American people, but Sanders was compelled to suspend his presidential campaign and to endorse Biden.
Unless Bernie reopens his campaign, America will again be forced to vote for the lesser of two evils just like 2016. The primaries are not over yet. Bernie should dump the Democratic Party and run as an independent. With 46% of the registered voters being independents, Bernie could beat both Biden and Trump. The 30 million independents that were denied voting in these 2020 primary elections would jump at the chance to vote for Bernie right now.
“Don't let Bernie get cheated again. Don't let America get cheated again." This is a quote from my forthcoming book.
Randy Fricke
New Castle