Editor:
Regarding the April 2 Glenwood Springs City Council meeting: The topic was the Community Gardens. There was a great presentation from Brian Smith of Parks and Recreation. He suggested the town apply for grants to work on new gardens and food security.
The Community Garden was started without any money from the city. The grassroots efforts of a community-driven project put 100 gardens in by the second year. It has helped not 10 people, as one councilman thought, but over 100 people.
Our garden is 10 years old. I believe a 10-year-old garden has moved beyond a hobby. I consider it to be an elevated way of living. The value of community gardens goes far beyond what may appear. There are unlimited benefits to families partaking in growing their own food and having 100 other examples to observe and learn from.
Growing and understanding where our food comes from is a building block in human development of appreciation. It is community working together.
Thanks to Brian Smith and Deb Figuroa.
Jennifer Vanian
Glenwood Springs