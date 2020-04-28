Editor:
It appears there is movement afoot to expedite construction in Aspen’s core. Who exactly benefits from this "recovery" program? It appears the benefits go to a few developers and to the construction industry who, for the most part, are from Garfield, Eagle and Mesa counties, their monies earned here are not spent here.
Allowing mass downtown construction brings in hundreds of out-of-town construction workers — enough said. Word gets out that Aspen is having a construction boom. We will have people pouring in from all over the state, a poor decision during a global pandemic. Has any
consideration been given to our essential worker in our two local groceries, when they are slammed during lunch hour? What if they get sick and the market needs to limit their already shortened hours.
Our restaurants and cafes have taken a huge economic hit in this crisis, employing many local residents. That should be Aspen’s first priority. Turning the core into a massive construction zone will put the final nail in the coffin of those small business who were hoping
to recoup some of their winter losses with some added outdoor dining. Who wants to lunch in a construction zone? If it were up to me, I would close the core from parking and traffic and construction allow the restaurants, cafes, shops to spill out onto the sidewalks and street and promote a quiet Aspen summer. Though we may not have many tourists, this summer we will be packed ( we already are) with second homeowners.
Aspen City Council has some difficult and unexpected decisions to make over the next months. I have every confidence they will prioritize our community’s health and safety over the "wish lists" of developers. And iif you give way here, there will be many more of these expedited requests in the pipeline.
Yasmine dePagter
Aspen