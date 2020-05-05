Editor:
Coronavirus is changing the world we live in. The virus is challenging our societies locally and globally. Almost 250,000 dead as of today. The majority of the deaths are seniors like me. So, I am watching the coverage closely. People like me may be on lockdown for a year of more. There are no therapies or vaccinations. I can’t take a chance on getting infected.
But in all the hours of coverage, almost nothing is said about climate change. A couple of stories were done on the lack of smog and cleanliness of waterways. The world is quieter; the birds can be heard singing. Wild animals are slipping into the edges of communities.
The reduction in transportation is the main cause of the change. People are “sheltering” and often working from home. Video conferencing has taken off. People are saying that reduction of fossil fuel burning could look like this. Yes, but this is only around a 5% reduction. The other 95% of emissions are still going into the atmosphere; still pushing up the amount of CO2 into the air. Still increasing global warming.
But this brief window looking at reduced emissions is wasted as the country pushes to “go back to normal.” A big part of “normal” is our entertainment. Watching professional sports is a big part of today’s entertainment. The poster child for a sport that stands as the opposite to reducing emissions is car racing. NASCAR will have seven races later this month. Not only will hundreds of thousands of people be driving to and from the events, but the event is about cars that burn huge amounts of gasoline going around in a circle. Does it really matter which of these cars finishes first?
These big events put money in the pockets of everybody that works for them which is a good thing. But we can be sure that the coronavirus loves these events too.
This pandemic could cause our society to reassess and think of the different ways we could get to things we really need. Or we could just blow it on drinking beer, loud noise and waiting for the next car crashes.
Pat Hunter
Carbondale