Editor:
I am writing in support of Ascendigo’s proposed development in Missouri Heights and I'm deeply disappointed with the response from the community that I consider to be my own. Reading recent LTE’s, I’m saddened to learn that I live in a community that doesn’t support people with disabilities, one that doesn’t recognize how lucky we are and feel obliged to give back.
I’ve worked in therapeutic recreation and special education with children and young adults with severe autism for over a decade and have witnessed both incredible accomplishments and deeply saddening realities. People with autism have been marginalized and face immense struggles to simply participate in society, let alone thrive. Imagine being wired in a way that made recreation difficult, communication excruciating and working independently impossible. Imagine if your child required your attention around the clock just to stay safe. Yes, people with autism have created some of the most wonderful experiences in my life, but to minimize the challenge of living with autism would be a disservice.
Ascendigo works tirelessly to support the most vulnerable among us. They deserve our support and encouragement, but at the very least they deserve to be able to do their work without opposition.
To my neighbors, if you believe that this community is one that lifts up people in need, it is time to stand behind Ascendigo. Add your name to the list at ascendigo.org. To the Garfield County commissioners, I urge you to consider who needs your support the most.
Dan Perl
Aspen