Editor:
I can no longer see Maroon Lake,
When I bike to the Bells as of late.
They say it is e-bikes,
Or Covid perhaps,
But my bike is not welcome to date.
At first they asked that I not ride,
But walk it instead through the site.
Later they insisted the rack I was missing,
Leaving my bike for the short hike.
Now what to my horror do I see,
There is no longer a bike rack for me.
They said take it below,
Where e-bikes and people flow.
You simply can’t see Maroon Lake.
I point to the clips on my shoes,
Saying walking in these gives me the blues.
Bring other shoes was the response.
Along with a heavy padlock.
My road bike is obviously old news.
On the bench we happily did sit,
With friends o’er the years we lament.
We watched all the selfies,
A moose now and then,
Now all that we have is regret.
Clifford Runge
Aspen