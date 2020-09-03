Editor:
When Amory Lovins spoke last November to the ASE Vision groups, he said “what I would suggest designing this airport for is much longer wings that fold up ... when they unfold to fly with the plane is much more efficient ... that doesn’t mean they have to be big heavy planes. It means that you have to have room for the wingspan.”
But now he’s reversed course and thrown in with the airside improvement antis arguing against widening the runway. And he’s attacked the fairness of the vision process.
He’s wrong on both counts.
He argues that the CRJ-700 will be around for years, contending that its “last global deliveries are scheduled this year.” He’s just got his facts wrong. The technical working group studied this issue in detail. The last CRJ-700 was delivered in 2011. The CRJ-550 he touts is a repainted, reseated, old CRJ-700 — not a new plane — and the math of its 50 seats would never work for ASE. The 700 is going away. Maybe not this year, but soon. That’s a fact.
He touts the Dash-8 Q400 as a 700 replacement. Won’t work. Horizon is the only remaining U.S. operator of the Q400. All other Q400’s are long gone. Even if they were available, the practical range for this old turboprop is less than 1,000 miles. Just not practical. Good way to shut down our economy though.
He suggests that by taking the airport “private” Pitkin County could get around inconvenient FAA regulations. What he leaves out is that if the county went that route it’d lose FAA funding for airside improvements and might have to return some FAA moneys that have already been received and spent.
He asserts that “safety wasn’t examined in proper depth.” But Lovins is not a pilot, nor an aviation safety expert. Many of the NTSB reports he cites had nothing to do with any “unique” aspects of ASE. Lovins simply has no expertise when it comes to airport safety.
Finally, Lovins’ attack on the integrity and inclusiveness of the airport vision process is just wrong. Everyone who applied to serve in the vision process was allowed to participate. Everyone who tried to speak up did speak up and was heard.
In short, Lovins’ criticisms of the recommendations and integrity of the ASE Vision Committee and its process are simply unsound, implausible and wrong.
Barry Vaughan
El Jebel