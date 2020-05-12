Editor:
It's admirable our mayor wants to open the restaurants early, but early or late, restaurants can't make money at 25% to 30% occupancy. Just not enough seats under social distancing to pay the bills. The result is restaurants won't open, limited nightlife, limited tourists, limited fun and bye-bye summer. Unless, what would happen if the city opened some streets and some parks for outdoor dining. Heck, open all the streets that have restaurants and any park with restaurants close by. You might even consider tenting Wagner, like the now canceled Food and Wine, and let our local restaurateurs serve away. I think Food and Wine might have a tent to rent. Yes, there will be the obvious logistics with related costs, but isn't this a better way to spend city funds than just handing the money over to the landlords? And a lot more fun, if you ask me. There could be enough seats to hire back every restaurant worker in town. It could become the block party of block parties, and if the SkiCo and chamber were on their game, they would promote this open-air extravaganza like crazy. I haven't thought it beyond this, but if you like the idea, tell your favorite councilmember and we can let them make something happen.
Bob Bowden
Aspen