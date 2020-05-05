Editor:
The Associated Press national editorial roundup on your May 1, 2020 commentary page disclosed their belief that the primary criteria for Joe Biden’s running mate should be ability and compatibility. We are reminded that John McCain’s greatest fiasco was choosing Alaska’s Governor Sara Palin as his running mate. Palin was a novelty; “woefully unsuited for national office...”. The unmerciful vilification that Palin received in 2008 continues to this day.
Her accomplishments were substantial: She was elected to her hometown city council in 1992; was elected mayor and cut property taxes by 75%; was elected president of the Alaska Conference of Mayors in 1999; was elected to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and became chairman in 2003; and filed an ethics complaint on a member of this commission who was also chairman of the state’s Republican Party, leading to his resignation. She also joined in an ethics complaint against Alaska’s Republican attorney general who also resigned. In 2006, at the age of 42, she defeated the incumbent Republican governor, becoming the first female and youngest governor in Alaska’s history.
Palin cleaned up Alaska’s good ole boy fraternity with an ethics reform bill, reducing expenses by 80% from the previous governor’s gubernatorial expenditures. Best of all, she is a remarkable fisherman, a hunter that can skin a moose, and a homemaker; all this with a sense of humor. It’s a mystery how she accomplished so much when so many have branded her as an idiot.
The media may never be rid of their contempt for Sara Palin.
Floyd Diemoz
Glenwood Springs