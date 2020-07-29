Editor:
Predictable responses have appeared to letters stating facts about deaths attributed to COVID-19. Responses such as “I hope you catch it” and “isn’t every death a tragedy?” These aren’t helpful in setting public policy. Questions that should be asked: What are the consequences of shutting down or hobbling education and other huge sectors of our society and economy? How will our children pay the trillions of dollars of additional public debt? Who will have the skills to fight the next pandemic when we have suspended educating our youth? Does anyone in public office have any intestinal fortitude?
Maurice Emmer
Aspen