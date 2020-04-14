Save Our Skies — SOS — was formed to oppose the expansion of the runway at the Aspen Airport, which would allow for significantly larger commercial and private aircraft. The BOCC is now scheduled to hear the recommendations and presentation from the ASE Vision Committee on April 16.
As concerned citizens, we find it hard to believe that the county seems to be pushing forward with ASE expansion plans during this COVID-19 crisis. This is an extraordinarily dangerous time when everything that is not urgent or critical has been ordered put on hold by federal, state, and local governments across Colorado and the nation.
The potential airport expansion is not an emergency. The hearing should be put on hold so that county staff can concentrate on urgent, life-threatening issues until this COVID emergency is over. The FAA is also facing an uncertain airline industry.
The 2018 Environmental Assessment stated that an additional 2,000 additional airport operations per year and will increase overall carbon emissions. And even if the county can successfully negotiate with commercial carriers on aircraft restrictions, there will be no controls on types of private planes permitted to fly into Aspen. If commercial 737s are allowed, then so are privately-owned 737s.
Save Our Skies is concerned there are no plans for increased vehicular traffic into and out of Aspen.We also have serious safety concerns with the possibility for 737s or other larger aircraft coming here. In short, many believe this airport expansion could drastically and irrevocably change the character of the valley for the worse. These concerns were expressed in the Community Character Working Group of the Vision Committee, but were not acknowledged in the committee’s final recommendation.
We strongly encourage the Pitkin BOCC to pause on any action on expanding the runway during this time of national emergency caused by the COVID crisis. While the airport is virtually closed, now would be a good time for the BOCC to undertake real baseline studies of air quality, noise and traffic so we can understand the real environmental impacts.
Bill Dinsmoor, chair
Save Our Skies