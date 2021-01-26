Editor:
It was distressing to read Garfield County Commissioner John Martin's comments in the Jan. 21 Aspen Daily News regarding the inauguration — that his involvement in 'real work' was more important than watching the event. While I understand the position of county commissioner is one to take seriously and has a large workload, I also feel that the importance of watching the ceremony around the peaceful transfer of power in the United States is also part of 'real work.' In light of recent events in Washington D.C. this year's inauguration with its attendant pomp and circumstance was more important than ever.
I agree with his comment about searching for viable alternative energy sources to keep us 'warm, cool, and moving down the road'. It is clear that there is no one 'source', but that it will take innovation and the dedication of industry and citizens to tackle this issue. Climate change is real. Its effects will determine the future viability of counties such as ours. Like it or not, our climate is changing and the science is clear--we must reduce the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere. Last summer's massive wildfires were just one indication of our changing climate and its impacts.
There is no choice — we must recognize that our fossil fuel-based economy brings us more than we bargained for. Garfield County is perfectly situated to take advantage of solar and wind energy that can help us reduce our reliance on fossil fuels while building a clean energy economy.
Susy Ellison
Carbondale