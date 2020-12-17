Editor:
I am writing a letter to the newspaper in hopes that the postmaster sees it (they do not answer the phone). We are all well aware of the issues with operations that this pandemic has caused, but this is not a new issue. The Snowmass Village post office has zero help and the employee regulars are overwhelmed. Lockers were installed but are never used. It is a mess; this is not new and the postmaster in Aspen needs to figure it out. Seems to me there might be some people out of work that need to work.
Staci Stokes
Snowmass Village