Editor:
The GOP is the Houston Astros of politics. It’s not surprising Gaylord Perry, who some say never threw a legal pitch in his career, is a Republican who was an avid supporter of Jesse Helms and considered running for Congress himself.
If the GOP had pulled what they did in last week’s primary election in Wisconsin in a soccer match, they’d have been yellow carded. Using their majorities in the state legislature and the U.S. Supreme Court, the Republicans refused to delay the voting in light of the coronavirus health hazards.
Voters in high-density areas, hotbeds of Democratic support, had to risk infection to exercise their constitutional rights at crowded polling sites. Making matters worse, those sites were drastically reduced in those cities.
The Dems depend heavily on mail-in ballots. Why do you suppose Trump’s willing to chloroform the U.S. Postal Service during its COVID-19 difficulties?
Voter suppression, gerrymandering, the Electoral College … the GOP knows every trick in the book. They have to. The other guys have more cowboys. If every vote was counted, the Republicans wouldn’t hold very many offices.
There’s a happy ending to the Wisconsin story. The GOP’s main objective was to preserve the state Supreme Court seat of archconservative Daniel Kelly. Despite their deviousness, Democrat Jill Karofsky won that seat.
The swindlers know they’re in trouble in November and they’re plotting how to steal it as you’re reading this. The Dems had better call all their lawyers, poll watchers and volunteers into action.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale