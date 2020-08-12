Editor:
Judy Nathan wrote a respectful letter observing that both visitors and second home owners help to make Aspen what it is today. Ruth Harrison, who usually writes the coolest, most adorable, terse observations in her letters, replied that "therein lies the problem." I think Ms. Harrison's sarcastic response missed the mark this time. Here is a news flash: Every generation has tried to define Aspen in its own image. None of us "own" that image, because it's constantly evolving and changing.
As a reminder, the Ute Indians did not welcome the silver miners. The miners didn't love the Austrian ski instructors. The Austrians rejected the hippies. The hippies hated the Hollywood set, and now many Aspen locals love to gripe about tourists and second home owners. Aspen is the most unique, vibrant community in the world. I have often observed that our community sits on a spectacular tripod of locals, tourists and second home owners, all of whom contribute to the magic of this amazing town. To a certain extent, we are a victim of our own success, but that is a very high quality problem.
Jerry Bovino
Aspen