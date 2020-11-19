Editor:
One of my favorite sayings is, “Figures don’t lie but liars figure.” We have a COVID-19 status dial where red was the highest level of danger we could reach. Aspen is now in the orange leaving only one more level where everything shuts down. How do you think a potential visitor is feeling about this? Probably not very good. So, somebody came up with the genius of adding yet another level — purple. Oh, this makes me feel so much safer. Remember “Animal House,” when the fraternity was on probation? Then “secret” probation? Then “double-secret” probation? You can keep moving the goal posts but it doesn’t change what’s happening. I believe these changes are not about health and the virus but more about the money. And what are we going to do when the dial hits red? Why, add another level, of course.
Sheldon Fingerman
Aspen