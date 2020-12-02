Editor:
The brains of some people are built to lie, says a study. Psychologists at the University of Southern California screened 108 people, classifying them as either habitual liars or truth-tellers. Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), they scanned subjects' prefrontal cortexes, the area of the brain that controls moral behavior and strategizing.
It turned out that liars' brains had 26 percent more of the white matter that manages complex planning, and 14 percent less gray matter that regulates impulse control. Thus the liars' brains appear to be wired for deceit: combining a greater capacity for quick thinking with a reduced ability to feel remorse.
Maybe this explains Donald Trump's 20,000 falsehoods over the past four years.
Ron Lowe
Nevada City, Calif.