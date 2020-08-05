Sir Charles Dilke was a liberal English politician and Parliamentarian who lived from 1843 to 1911. He caused a stir in 1871 by proposing that the United Kingdom replace its monarchy with a republic. He was for a short time also considered prime minister material — until his public and salacious scandal in 1885.
It seems Dilke was simultaneously having affairs with both his brother’s mother-in-law and that same brother’s sister-in-law (yes, mother and daughter). The younger of his lovers sued for divorce after confessing the affair to her husband, and Dilke was quite publicly discredited as his dual dalliance became public record.
It is no surprise that Dilke — being familiar with the art of deceit — likely first stated a famous quote oft misattributed to Mark Twain, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damn lies and statistics.” The specific context of this phrase’s original usage is unknown, but the meaning is clear; statistical analysis, used maliciously, provides a vehicle for a particularly pernicious platform of dishonesty and the conveyance of information intended to bend public opinion away from the truth and towards one’s particular political cause.
My own educational training subjected me to three full academic years of statistics. Somewhere along the line, a professor simplified Dilke’s quotation, focusing on the importance of using statistical information appropriately in evaluating matters of public policy, noting the persuasively misleading power of its misapplication. That less famous quotation goes something like, “Figures don’t lie, but liars figure.”
And while it might be just as wrong to cast aspersions at those doing their best, in poorly conveying COVID-19 statistics, the fact remains that much of the media-provided statistical data regarding the COVID-19 curve is incomplete and presented without proper contextual explanation. This result occurs first because urgency of the matter prevents statisticians — and therefore reporters — from ensuring the data’s accuracy. And secondly, in some cases, the data’s purveyors are actively trying to mislead us.
Robust and reliable data sets consistently collected over many years best ensure both completeness and accuracy in conclusions drawn through statistical analysis. Emerging public policy issues such as the ones pertaining to COVID-19 present the challenges of new data and inconsistent collection methods across sources and over time.
When such inconsistently collected information is provided to the masses, most of whom lack formal training in statistical analysis, lots can go wrong.
We are fortunate here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Local media nonprofit Aspen Journalism compiles local, state and national statistics on the COVID-19 epidemiological curve as succinctly and completely as any media-produced presentation on the subject that I have seen. A link to their data set can be found at the bottom of this column for online readers to access.
But one of the most verifiable statistics for any newly emerging illness or disease — deaths per total population — seems excluded even from Aspen Journalism’s data. Instead, the entity uses the less macabre number of hospitalizations to represent the magnitude and change over time of the most serious cases. Their hospitalization data show that while confirmed cases continue to grow due to expanded testing, Colorado hospitalizations peaked in April at almost 900 and had declined about 74%, to 232, at the end of July. This seems like a good sign to me.
While by no means the only important statistic, as the adverse health impacts to COVID-19 survivors of contracting the virus has yet to be fully assessed, deaths per population remains a valuable statistic to understand the disease’s emergence. With as robust a denominator as total population, that data set consistently collected over many years to gauge the impact of COVID-19 across communities, states and nations will increase the validity of early conclusions about the virus’s spread and impact.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, through this past Sunday, the US had suffered 154,002 deaths from COVID-19, or 473 per million population. Another way to think about it is that just under one American in every 2,100 has died from Covid 19 — higher odds than I, for one, would prefer to face.
Ours is the world’s seventh highest ratio of deaths per million population by nation, according to the website Statista.com. Only Belgium (862 per million), the United Kingdom (695), Peru (613), Spain (609) Italy (582), Sweden (564) and Chile (513) outpace the USA through July. Our neighbors, Mexico and Canada, have respectfully suffered 378 and 242 deaths per million from the novel coronavirus to date.
China reports a mere 3.35 deaths per million population, but as my statistics professor warned, they are known liars who figure.
CDC statistics show that Colorado has fared better than the nation overall, suffering 320 deaths per million population through July, or about one death in every 3,100 residents. Florida — the object of much media attention and derision due to its high nominal death total from COVID-19 — like Colorado, is also well below the national average of 473, at 330 deaths per million population. Still, the mainstream media pushes the narrative that Florida, a key state in this fall’s Presidential election, is faring badly compared to other states. I wonder what their motivation might be?
The message? Media dishonesty regarding COVID-19 statistics might not be as bad as Sir Charles Dilke’s indiscretions, but we should all still heed his advice. Educate yourself about the accuracy and veracity of COVID-19 statistics, because statistics can be used — even unintentionally — to foist the worst kinds of lies.
