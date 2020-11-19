Editor:
A tumultuous 2020 is fading, and with the holidays and COVID upon us, many people are suffering from depression. Sadly, this time of year also sees a spike in suicides. So, I’d like to share my personal experiences with depression and suicide in hopes that maybe just one person reading this will not make the worst and last bad decision of his or her life.
A quick background: I was a “smart” young man who quit college at the wise old age of 19 to get married. A few years and a couple of drug busts later, I’d lost my marriage, my daughter, my business and my self-respect. After feeding a bad habit via my arm for too long, I wound up living on the streets of L.A. My almost last campsite was under a bridge in northern California.
I sat with a rope cinched around my neck, knowing I was the worst mistake God ever created. Leaning back slowly, the rope tightened, but just before slipping into unconsciousness, a survival fear kicked in and I didn’t die under a bridge that night. However that was not the first time I’d opted to take the coward’s way out.
After my divorce and business failure I tried ending my life by hitting a 3-foot wide tree, head on at 60 mph. All I achieved was breaking the little finger on my right hand. Not only was I a failure at life, hell, I was even a failure at death. My slit wrists did get me confined in a funny jacket for a while though.
My life took a 180-degree turn when I found an angel to love. I stopped putting a needle in my arm when I found I was going to be a father to my first son. For years we went back to a more normal lifestyle until my oldest son’s best friend got killed. He was working for me on a highway project in Georgia when a semi ran him over. My guilt, though irrational, was devastating, and the demon depression reclaimed me with both claws. But thanks to strong family support I got through this also.
I have felt that dreadful pang of regret for waking up alive in the mornings. I have lived like a recluse inside my head with no hope or end in sight. Severe depression is a chemical imbalance in the brain. You can’t just decide to be happy and unafraid. But I survived. And I am ever so thankful for being alive.
If I’d worn that noose just a little longer, I wouldn’t be the proud father of three fine, upstanding men and their loving families. I survived, and I’m truly enjoying life and am eternally thankful I didn’t kill myself.
Do not give up. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. You are not the Lone Ranger, everyone has their own demons to fight. The trick is to not face these demons alone. People care, ask for help because it’s never too late to turn things around. At the moment all you might see is darkness, but I’m living proof there is a dawn.
Life is too precious to waste. I survived and found happiness. So can you. Please, reach out for help, people do care.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle