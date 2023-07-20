Editor:
We’re having a busy summer at the Aspen food pantry, and we need more volunteers. We especially need folks who can fill in when our regular volunteers are out of town. Join us for a weekly or monthly shift, and you will have fun interacting with your fellow citizens in a friendly atmosphere.
Come by during one of our Wednesday morning pantries (open 10 a.m.-noon) to get the scoop on volunteering. We are in the Schultz Human Services Building (across the parking lot from Aspen Valley Hospital) at 0405 Castle Creek Road.
We are accepting food donations at this site. Please use the blue box to drop off non-perishable, unopened items with an expiration date no older than one year.
If you need food support, we are open on Tuesdays from 2-6 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. You only need to fill out a short application with name and address information. We’re here to serve you better!
