Editor:
A truly despicable American is finally gone.
It’s such a relief knowing he would no longer suffer the airwaves, professing his demented, racist, right-winged rants, based more on speculation than evidence. His immense nonexcellence and narrowness in broadcasting was more satirical than reality based. The whole story was rarely told due to his blind-sided biases.
I occasionally listened to Rush Limbaugh and Fox News to maintain perspectives. Most often, I ended guffawing at their outrageous attitudes, promoting of “alternative facts,” and mendacious reporting of events, stories and other brazen breaches of journalistic etiquette. One plus one equals two, like it or not.
His net worth exceeded $600 million. His yearly salary was reported as $85 million. An exclusive financial elite — to say the least. I doubt he thought about “the little guys” — his supposed roots.
His crass harshness from decades of irreverent and often irrelevant diatribes eroded the natural goodness of millions of people in this country. Limbaugh was nothing less than a propagandist consistently doing immeasurably more harm than good. From his self-proclaimed big brain, he thought he was speaking truth to power, but apparently, Joe, Kamala and sanity seem to have won the day, regardless.
Limbaugh was a bigoted racist, who represented the very worst human examples American can offer. We are much better off without him.
It is always ill-advised and delusional to think you are the smartest person in the room.
The Devil now gets his due…
Jeff Finesilver
Carbondale