Editor:
Only by limiting the number of humans allowed east of the Castle Creek Bridge on days when there is a risk of a massive wildfire can Aspen today — or for the next few years — prevent a human catastrophe far greater than was observed in Lahaina. There is no other way.
Recent letters published in the Aspen Daily News by Lorrie B. Winnerman, Barry Vaughan and Bernard Grauer all highlight the absence of the city’s comprehensive plan. As Grauer wrote, “There is no ‘magical solution’ to moving the thousands of summer residents and visitors to safety.”
The one solution is to limit the number of people allowed into the town. The town’s business people will not like this solution. Mark Hunt and other property owners will oppose the idea because it will reduce the value of their properties. Hotel owners and Airbnb lessors will oppose limitations on the number of guests they are allowed to accommodate in high fire seasons. Contractors will oppose restrictions on operations on days when there is a high fire risk, as will organizations like the Aspen Institute.
However, just imagine the headlines if 300 to 400 hundred elites and rich persons attending an Aspen Institute conference are incinerated along with a thousand or so ordinary individuals who live in Aspen or travel here to make a living.
September 2023 is a perfect time to begin writing the regulations that restrict entry beginning in the summer of 2024. The lives of everyone in Aspen are at risk.
Philip Verleger
Denver