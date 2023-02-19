Editor:
In a recent letter, a local business owner writes of the city of Aspen’s responsibility for “attracting and retaining talent in Aspen.” Excuse me, when did it become a public responsibility to provide employees for private employment? Not just the run of the mill warm bodies but talented. Right now, the city is planning on adding hundreds of new housing units on Highway 82. Right where the daily traffic jams are so bad. How’s that going to work out?
“Affordable housing” is the new “motherhood and apple pie.” We say it over and over so it’s true and can’t possibly be refuted. If that project gets built you will see what it is: a major growth spur. Employees are not like a pair of skis you keep in a closet. These are real people that need all the resources that we all need. More people will need to be hired to take care of the hundreds of new people. Et cetera. It “snowballs.”
Then you have the Aspen Skiing Co. that has a large number of their employees living downvalley. So the downvalley taxpayers have to take care of them. Higher taxes. Thank you so much.
Aspen is a geographically limited space with limited natural resources. The business sector, which includes the maintenance of giant second homes, should never have been allowed to grow to its current size. Not every entity that wants to operate a business in Aspen should. Limits must be set. The community leaders are just beginning to try some things. Toes will be stepped on.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale