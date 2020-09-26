Editor:
For sheer absurdity, not to mention colossal overreach, nothing in recent memory ranks near the city of Aspen’s proposed “vacancy tax.” As outlined in Paul Menter’s commentary in the Aspen Daily News for Sept. 23, the city, armed with this species of non-use tax, would be in a position to penalize the town’s second-home owners for letting their homes sit vacant for any part of the year. What a concept!
I am reminded here of the Marx Brothers, those masters of cinematic lunacy. In a scene in “Animal Crackers,” Groucho, as Captain Spaulding, is trying to get to the bottom of trombone player Chico’s highly individual fee scale. Groucho first learns that Chico gets more for not playing than for playing. He then asks about rehearsing and learns that Chico charges even more. Finally, Groucho asks, “And what do you get for not rehearsing?” Now comes Chico’s killer reply, “You couldn’t afford it.”
Are we living in a Marx Brothers movie?
Donald Wilson
St. Louis, Mo.