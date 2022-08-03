Editor:
As went Lo Semple, so went I. On my trusty work bicycle, I rode right into the gaping maw of the Galena Street and Cooper Avenue Living Lab. And what a wonderful community amenity it is.
While this iteration may not be the final one, the intention to turn a vehicle and pedestrian-choked space into an open, easy-breathing place where vehicles and pedestrians and bikers can mix safely is a wonderful success. I went by the offices of the newspaper-never-to-be-named-again to see if Roger Marolt wanted to tag along, but he was gone. I guess he followed Lo, as usual.
Or, maybe he was in the breakaway. They’re both so fast.
Ham Tharp
Aspen