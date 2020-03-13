Editor:
After much careful thought and deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors until we feel confident the coronavirus is slowing. Many of our volunteers are in the at-risk population and/or care taking those that are. Though we consistently make every effort to keep our shop clean, anyone familiar with the Thrift Shop understands it would be impossible to wipe and sanitize every item and surface.
Please know we are unable to accept donations during the closure. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop