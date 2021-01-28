Editor:
The Pitkin County Democratic Party ran its three-day National Day of Service/MLK Day project as part of President Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee’s activities. We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the community in support of Lift-Up, Response and A Way Out, three local organizations that do incredible work to feed people, help women and families survive domestic and sexual abuse, and help individuals and families emerge healthy from drug and alcohol addiction.
Thank you to everyone who donated: those we waved at from the window, those who emailed us about their online or check donations, those we saw leaving boxes and bags in our driveway, Dave Clark of Clark’s Market for cases of food, Tristan Mead of City Market for gift cards, and anyone who drove up and left donations anonymously. The truck from Lift-Up could barely hold the donations; the lovely young driver worked hard with Howie and our son, David, to fit all the cartons and bags into the pickup. Good thing that we were the only pickup that day. To all: we are very grateful.
Howard and Betty Wallach
Pitkin County Democratic Party