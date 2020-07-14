Editor:
My husband and I were waiting to send this letter to the newspaper in order to see what the Pitkin County Board of Health came up with at last night’s meeting concerning requirements for face masks. It seems like we are going nowhere, as the law enforcement is quibbling over whose job it is to enforce a mask law.
Let me just start by saying that we love our community and we would love to be healthy enough and fortunate enough to continue living here for many more years. This being said, the city of Aspen has become unbelievably unsafe and overcrowded with people who seem to have little or no respect for others.
As stated in a recent Aspen Times article, “The aerosol particles — about the width of a human hair — can linger in the air for minutes or hours and be passed through air conditioning ventilation to infect people more than 6 feet away from an initial cough, sneeze or exhalation There’s also evidence that asymptomatic people produce more virus aerosols than those with symptoms.”
We enjoy the hiking trails, as do many who live here, and they have become more popular and crowded — this is where the absence of masks is most egregious. We can easily avoid town by not going there and therefore protecting ourselves, but it is sad to note that we are not safe to enjoy our favorite hiking trails because others can’t be bothered to follow the rules and show respect by wearing a mask.
We assume that you have parameters in place for mask offenders, but when are you going to actually enforce these? Nothing will change until someone in a position of authority educates offenders that they must wear a mask at all times while in public and not to do so is a ticketable offense. We desperately need our local elected officials to lead and to do their jobs in the absence of a much-needed national plan.
We can each do our job by being responsible individuals and having respect for the health and well-being of others, while following the stipulated rules and laws. Having one’s mask in their backpack, purse or hanging around their chin, will not deter this ugly virus.
Please consider the consequences of your inaction. We all must do our part before it is too late, and our hospital is overrun with cases and businesses are ordered to shut down again.
Barbara and Bruce Berger
Aspen