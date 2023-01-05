Editor:
In honor of National Mentoring Month, I’ll shed light upon several Buddy Program offerings. Whether you’re a parent, volunteer or community partner, we hope one of the following avenues of mentorship speaks to you.
Ten years ago, I moved to the Roaring Fork Valley and transitioned from Outward Bound instructing to teaching. I quickly observed that outdoor recreation, albeit ample in the RFV, wasn’t accessible to all due to its cost. Subsequently, I began volunteering with the Buddy Program, as they offer group-mentoring programs free of charge. Through the LEAD Program, middle- and high-school students participate in activities including: backpacking, canyoneering, rock climbing, snowshoeing, etc.
The Buddy Program’s traditional forum of mentorship, community-based pairings, partners mentors and mentees. Over the past five years, my buddy, Sonia, and I have had the opportunity to share our hobbies, watch one another’s families grow, support each other through difficult times and celebrate each others’ successes. Having a little buddy has enriched my life immensely. I recommend this route of mentorship for anyone looking to expand their sense of connection within our community.
Peer-to-peer mentoring is another facet of Buddy Program mentorship in which I’ve been involved. This program connects high school mentors with elementary mentees for after-school activities. It’s a meaningful way for high-school students to give back to their community.
If these offerings pique your interest, visit www.buddyprogram.org to learn more. We’d love to have you join our community of mentors and mentees!
Meg Ravenscraft
Carbondale