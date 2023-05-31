Preface: I wrote the following letter a month ago to the Aspen Board of Realtors in reaction to the physician couple, the Murphys, who announced they are leaving Aspen because of an unaffordable rent hike. I sympathize with the couple who personify a significant loss to our community.
Rather than scold real estate-landlord profiteers, I opted for a kinder, gentler tone in hopes that some measure of compassion might be aroused among those who profit most from inflated property values. Surely, local Realtors understand that exorbitant rent is eroding the basis of our service economy and the heart of our community.
Hearing nothing back from the Realtors, I asked the Aspen Daily News to publish my letter in the hopes that it might spur a discussion on voluntarily reducing rents in the interest of the larger community to which we belong and upon which we depend.
A recent issue of the Aspen Daily News reported that two married physicians are having to leave Aspen because of an astronomical rent increase on their dwelling. This should cause us to pause and consider the influence of real estate in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, in which the local free market is so glutted with wealth and so influenced by profits that community values are seriously at risk.
Witness the local crisis in employee shortages and commuter congestion on Highway 82, and it is obvious that our valley is out of balance. Exorbitant rents are a major part of this problem, and your organization has the potential and the responsibility to advocate for more humane pricing of rental units. There has long been a pejorative view of Realtors as profiteers and exploiters, but that could shift with a change of heart by you, your board and your fellow Realtors.
The Realtor Code of Ethics states: “Under all is the land. Upon its wise utilization and widely allocated ownership depend the survival and growth of free institutions and of our civilization. REALTORS® should recognize that the interests of the nation and its citizens require the highest and best use of the land and the widest distribution of land ownership. They require the creation of adequate housing, the building of functioning cities, the development of productive industries and farms, and the preservation of a healthful environment.”
Unless these are merely empty words, your profession must be governed by high standards. Yet local real estate practices target the highest prices for the land rather than advocating for deeper and more fundamental community values as reflected in the code. The two physicians mentioned above are casualties of the bottom line, indicative of a failure of the code to instill the best-intentioned pricing of rents for the higher good.
“The Murphys are beloved in the community both as people and as surgeons,” said the CEO of AVH, “and it’s a great loss for AVH and the community for them to leave.”
Dr. Heather Murphy said, “We are fortunate to have an ability to have a good income, and we’ve gotten to live here for six years. I don’t want to leave on bad terms. We just have been trying to do our best as doctors, and my biggest concern is the patients.”
How many other professionals could say the same? How many essential service workers? How many longtime residents who have been forced to move?
The Aspen Board of Realtors has a powerful collective voice that should speak out now for the benefits, not of their wealthy clients, but of working locals struggling to afford to live in the communities they serve. The resilience of our valleywide community depends upon it by instilling an essential sense of belonging that has been greatly diminished because of unaffordable rents and prohibitively high property values.
The Aspen Community Foundation and the Hurst Initiative at the Aspen Institute are striving to build community resilience from Aspen to Parachute. Their efforts need your support to move the needle toward an overall healthier community whose values are aligned with your code of ethics. You and your board should stand up for these values publicly and vocally in what would be deemed a complete reversal of roles.
Realtors have influence. They can encourage their clients to put community values before commodity pricing. They can exemplify doing business ethically and morally by voluntarily reducing rents and commissions to affordably house deserving workers. Our community’s mutual interests as a service economy depend upon it.
Please share this letter with your board members and request that they come to terms with their community roles by addressing a crucial issue at a crucial time.