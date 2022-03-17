Editor:
Hey, all you local riff-raff of yesteryear ... You are now being unsentimentally referred to as “the duct-tape set” by some genius who was hosting a party for “the diamond set.” What comes to mind are hundreds people pouring off Aspen Mountain (or wherever) that resemble the character in the movie “Chinatown” played by Faye Dunaway. Faye Dunaway, by the way was the sister of the late Bill Dunaway who owned The Aspen Times for decades back in the day when local news was reported and not just old Associated Press news as filler for advertising. Anyway, thank God for Australians. They still smile, talk and don’t walk around with lemons in their mouths.
Pat Milligan
Aspen