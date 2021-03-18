Editor:
Paul Menter’s musings in Wednesday’s “What’s in a word? Welcome” were amusing and thoughtful. With the Interstate Highway System, it’s “the destination” rather than the travel. Many of the “way points” have been lost, and in them part of our culture.
For example, before the I-70 was constructed, a cut for the original two-lane highway at the east end of the Glenwood Canyon marked the canyon’s beginning and end. Further down the two-lane road, traversed Webster Hill west of Rifle. It’s now a straight cut. Both memorable way points.
Cities marked gateways into town. Manitou Springs west of Colorado Springs is an example.
On a more local level, when the old Highway 82 that ran from the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood to Ball Town where it met the Arkansas River near Leadville, one had to cross the D&RG rail line five times. Good, bad or indifferent, these experiences are gone. What’s the term, “progress?”
Why the S-curve in Aspen came to be is unclear. Was it because the Marolt Open Space’s use at the time precluded a straight shot onto Main Street? Recall, too, that rail was the primary means of transportation back when. So the S-curve is an anachronism and slightly sentimental. It’s annoying for commerce and delaying for commuters, but it exists to set Aspen apart. Talk of a direct shot has been discussed for decades ...
The joke is that Glenwood is a “speed bump” on the way to Aspen, despite the new Grand Avenue Bridge. It facilitates traffic faster through town, much to the dismay of businesses. It’s still a “speed bump.”
The S-curve is more than a speed bump, it filters the unfettered inertia of 82. Too bad there isn’t an employee’s entrance to Aspen ... like a high-speed rail.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction