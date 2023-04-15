Editor:
Bill Guth is correct. The Armory building is poised right now to convert the empty space into a food court. Tying this up for another five years with a $200,000 upgrade for the Aspen Chamber Resort Association is absurd!
I have emailed City Manager Sara Ott on this issue with no reply. Also, Mayor Torre emailed me before the election telling me if ballot item 2A passed that there would be money to make the food court happen. Councilman Ward Hauenstein mentioned that this has been in discussion since 2017. We need this to happen now!
Locals who live and work in Aspen are being ignored. Do you think they can afford $70 for a chicken or $42 for a salad with protein for lunch? How about dinner out for two? That averages out to over $225 per couple. The gouging in this town has become extreme.
We need a solution to this for all. We deserve a gathering place for teens, visitors and locals who can't afford the high prices. We need a better quality of life.
Susan Shapiro
Aspen