Editor:
I’m writing as a Basalt voter who was one of the 71% of us that voted yes on the Midland Avenue Streetscape project and approved the bond issue that is funding the project.
There is much to like about the plan. Wider sidewalks, safer street crossings, handicap access and badly needed infrastructure improvements. Basalt is already a welcoming town, and this project will make it more so.
Basalt is a summer town, and our businesses are concerned about losing money during the project. Expect fewer out-of-town visitors. All businesses, but especially those that rely on outside dining in the summer are right to be alarmed.
These businesses are there for us every day and now it’s time for us to be there for them. With an expectation that out-of-town visitors may not travel to Basalt with all the construction, it is time for all valley residents and especially Basalt residents to step up and support them.
Everyone, commit to it. Walk downtown a couple days a week all summer long or park at the elementary school and take the three-minute stroll over the swinging bridge to our downtown core. Have breakfast, lunch or dinner. Enjoy a cocktail. Grab some new shoes and clothes. Patronize our art galleries and fly shops. We not only can do this, but we must do this.
Let’s make a Basalt dining reservation the hottest ticket in the valley. Keep inventory off retailers’ shelves.
Pat McMahon
Basalt