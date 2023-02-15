Editor:

The no-growth contingency within the city and county wants to shut down access to Aspen for a year or more to rebuild the poorly planned Castle Creek Bridge. The former mayor suggests a larger S-curve through Cemetery Lane and the West End. A county commissioner suggests two new bridges be built. Of course, they both want to spend millions for a bus-only lane that sits empty 95% of the time.  

Perhaps logic will prevail to build a new entry into town with no S-curve or “bus-only" lane. Rather a best in class “world-class” entrance with an HOV lane to reduce the number of single occupancy vehicles and traffic. Please make the HOV lane the left lane per Colorado law slower traffic keep right and all required to yield to mass transit. 

 

Brad Hahn

Aspen