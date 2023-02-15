Editor:
The no-growth contingency within the city and county wants to shut down access to Aspen for a year or more to rebuild the poorly planned Castle Creek Bridge. The former mayor suggests a larger S-curve through Cemetery Lane and the West End. A county commissioner suggests two new bridges be built. Of course, they both want to spend millions for a bus-only lane that sits empty 95% of the time.
Perhaps logic will prevail to build a new entry into town with no S-curve or “bus-only" lane. Rather a best in class “world-class” entrance with an HOV lane to reduce the number of single occupancy vehicles and traffic. Please make the HOV lane the left lane per Colorado law — slower traffic keep right and all required to yield to mass transit.
Brad Hahn
Aspen