Editor:
I was born in segregated southern Pennsylvania. I never saw an actual lynching, but I saw psychological lynching every day.
Our rural neighborhood was integrated. We had White, Black, and Puerto Rican neighbors. Though there was no prejudice in my home, it was in the neighborhood.
A neighbor (White) put up a high fence in his backyard but not in his side yard. Difference? At his backyard was a Black neighbor, we Whites were at his side yard. His prejudice shut out a wonderful family. I learned as much of the Bible in that Black home as I did in Sunday School.
As I grew up racism went into the shadows. Redlining of neighborhoods. Levittown was created for returning Veterans, but only White Veterans. The local steel company hired Blacks, but none ever got a white-collar job. Racism is not as overt as it was, but it is still with us.
We like to think that, here in Aspen, we are different. Not so.
I hear it in conversation " They are lazy, they just want a handout, they want special treatment." Who is THEY? They are Latino, they are Blacks, they are anyone different.
They are abusing our government programs. They (illegals) don't qualify because they don't have a state ID. The Latinos that I know are hard-working people, often with multiple jobs to make ends meet.
We have (soon to be gone) a President who brought racism out in the open. In Rifle a Black Lives Matter demonstration (not a riot) was met with roaring motorcycles and guns. If the roles were reversed, the BLM demonstrators would have been arrested. Racism!
I long for the day when we truly have liberty and justice for all.
Charles Hopkins
Aspen