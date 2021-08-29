Editor:
I’m reviewing three different articles published in the Post Independent on July 27, 2021.
My biggest concern is the article representing the views of the city attorney and mayor. Karl Hanlon said that the language used for the initiative would “require the city to hold a special election” for easements or abandonments. The initiative to add the airport into the city charter language wouldn’t be changed; it would add the airport.
I drove by Sayre Park where the basketball court is being improved without a vote.
There is some misinformation regarding the Midland bypass tunnel and the airport. The PI survey didn’t publish the fact that most city residents want to keep the airport. Don Gillespie states, “Survey Skewed.” Not only were questions phrased for desired outcomes, only selected answers were published.
The survey implied citizens must choose between the airport and the bypass. Not true. Previous councils have approved the bypass with the airport left intact.
Our mayor said, “It creates a massive, unfunded mandate.” And, “It would become a higher priority than police, fire and streets.” The airport is funded by the pilots and companies that use it through fees, aviation gas taxes and CDOT funds. It’s an enterprise fund, meaning it’s self-sustaining.
Fixing the runway before city streets? That’s inaccurate. The Colorado Department of Transportation’s aeronautics division routinely monitors runways to determine repairs. Then, grant funds are applied for. The repairs are completed by experienced people.
Stephanie Stanfield
Glenwood Springs