Editor:
I’m watching wind blow snow off the peak of Mount Sopris and wondering, does anyone in our blissful valley know what’s really happening to our Canadian neighbors? The only picture I see being painted of the truckers is that they’re disruptive right-wingers who must be stopped by the suspension of all “rule of law.” Canadians, really? Freezing bank accounts and killing pets, really? What’s going on here?
Oh, now the extreme measures have been lifted and the truckers are gone, but it’s unsettling. And what’s more, if you haven’t noticed, now even our most reliable, more liberal news sources seem to be in lockstep, all singing the same tunes. Co-opted might be the right word. To find some truth behind why Trudeau and other world leaders suddenly seem so over-the-top authoritarian you’ll have to take a deep dive below the constant flow of the mainstream.
Lots of eye-popping, jaw-dropping, well-sourced science-fiction, spy intrigue lurking down there. Riveting stuff in the alternative sphere and discernment is certainly warranted, but please, open your eyes to what’s happening to our friends up north! Being informed about all sides of important current events, I believe, is the duty of all good citizens on planet Earth.
Jackie Chenoweth
Carbondale