Editor:
Typically, citizens rely on a leader to calm them in times of strife. Trump chose to encourage violence, retweeting a video in which a supporter says “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” and “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Why is he doing this? Could it be that the protests have overshadowed the major stories that Trump perceived were damaging to his re election chances:
1. Revelations published recently about his 2016 campaign team’s collaboration with Russian spies; 2. His idiotic response to the threat of the coronavirus which has now killed more than 106,500 American citizens, compared with 103 people in Australia, 22 in New Zealand … if you want the numbers, see worldometers.info/coronavirus;
3. The horribly damaged American economy and skyrocketing unemployment.
The Associated Press reported, “As cities burned night after night and images of violence dominated television coverage, Trump’s advisers discussed the prospect of an Oval Office address in an attempt to ease tensions. The notion was quickly scrapped for lack of policy proposals and the president’s own seeming disinterest in delivering a message of unity.”
America is in critical need of a capable leader.
Annette Roberts-Gray
Carbondale